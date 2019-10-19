King George County’s largest rezoning request in years—for a development that could put 450 housing units on 82 acres—is sending out ripples that go way beyond typical impacts on traffic, services and schools.
The Villages at King George Crossroads and its developer, Darell Hertenstein, have been at the center of various discussions in county boardrooms and on social media. Some of the discourse has been civil, but not all of it has been. Topics range from campaign finances to Hertenstein’s connection with members of the Board of Supervisors and a candidate for office to the financial relief the development could bring to the debt-heavy King George Service Authority.
All this comes in the wake of the first formal presentation about the Villages to county officials on Oct. 8. No decisions have been made about the project, which spans a total of 110 acres between the King George Sheriff’s Office on State Route 3 and U.S. 301 and includes a mix of residential and commercial development.
The rezoning issue is on the agenda for the Nov. 12 Planning Commission meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. The Board of Supervisors legally can’t make a decision until the planners have offered their recommendation, said County Administrator Neiman Young.
But representatives of Hertenstein’s company, Hertenstein Investment Group, said they have been having informal meetings with county officials for as long as two years.
That’s why officials with the King George Service Authority see the connection fees the new houses would bring—which could total $9 million if all proposed units are built—as the solution to some of their facility needs.
“That kind of development would really enhance our customer base,” said Service Authority Board of Directors Chairman Mike Bennett.
Meanwhile, questions about possible campaign donations sought by at-large supervisor Ruby Brabo four years ago, have resulted in an investigation by the Commonwealth’s Attorney into “alleged misconduct” by Brabo. No charges are being sought at this stage, said Commonwealth’s Attorney Keri Gusmann, but the investigation is ongoing.
In addition, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff Bueche recently asked Gusmann’s office if he should refrain from voting on the Villages project because of his friendship with Hertenstein. He was told that he doesn’t have to recuse himself, because he’s not related to Hertenstein, has no financial ties to him and stands to gain nothing from the development.
The same question has been asked of Annie Cupka, Brabo’s opponent for the at-large seat. Hertenstein and his company, Bertrand Electric, have donated $2,912 to Cupka’s campaign, in cash and by paying for items such as signs. Those donations account for more than one-fourth of the $10,880 she raised through Sept. 30, according to the State Board of Elections.
Cupka said that if elected, she will recuse herself from voting on the Villages project.
“I have already publicly stated that if I am in a position to make a decision regarding his, or for that matter, any of my donors’ interests, I would need to recuse myself,” she said in an email.
CAMPAIGN FINANCE ISSUES
The accusations against Brabo were made Tuesday by Neil Richard, a King George resident who writes about county government on a blog called Project 94. He stood before the supervisors and said he felt it was his duty to expose alleged “corruption, misconduct or neglect of duty by county personnel.” He asked for the board to censure Brabo at its next meeting, Nov. 19.
Richard also serves on several county-appointed groups, including as chairman of the landfill advisory committee. He emailed the supervisors snippets of emails or private Facebook messages between Brabo and others, some as far back as 2013.
Richard wouldn’t say who gave him the correspondence, in which most of the names other than Brabo’s were blacked out.
In one email to Hertenstein, Brabo sought “$99 checks from different accounts,” which would mean that the donors’ names wouldn’t show up on campaign finance reports.
In another message, dated October 2013, it’s not clear to whom she was speaking. She asked, “Is there another name we can use other than yours? Such as your wife??” When the person said to use the name of a wife or employee, Brabo responded: “Let’s do that. Safer.”
Brabo said she wouldn’t have been fundraising for herself in 2013, but did help other candidates, including several current board members, by sending out emails during their campaigns.
The tension was thick in the boardroom after Richard’s comments. He also used his time to accuse Brabo of violating the county’s code of ethics and conduct standards. Other emails he presented showed her naming employees she wanted to get rid of four years ago or criticizing one current staff member about whom she gets a lot of complaints.
Brabo said it was her “ethical duty” to make sure county employees are doing their jobs, and that she prefers to tell it like it is. “I’m known for my candor,” she said.
Issues involving county ethics and conduct will not be addressed in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s investigation. Only matters related to campaign law come under the office’s purview, Gusmann said.
Brabo acknowledged publicly that she contacted Hertenstein four years ago, during her first campaign for at-large supervisor, and sought donations. She told The Free Lance–Star she never took any money from him, but only got permission to put signs on his property.
Hertenstein did not respond to questions from The Free Lance–Star.
Brabo also told Richard during the public meeting that all candidates who run for office are made aware of state campaign finance law—that they must identify donors who give $100 or more.
“A lot of people don’t like for others to know who gave to you,” she said. “That is reality.”
Even so, her finance report from 2015 noted donations of less than $100, including some as small as $20, and in-kind donations such as cupcakes.
Fellow Supervisor Richard Granger said he was concerned about the “serious allegations” against Brabo and wanted to further investigate the matter. Supervisors Bueche and Cathy Binder said the same.
“It was a lot to take in,” Supervisor John Jenkins Jr. said. “To just censure someone without doing some fact-finding, I’m not sure that would be responsible.”
A spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Elections wouldn’t comment on whether it’s common practice for candidates to skirt the issue of identifying donors by seeking donations under $100.
“Campaigns may solicit whatever amount they wish,” said Andrea Gaines, community relations director, “as long as all contributions and reports comply with all state and federal laws.”
FUNDS FOR SEWAGE
Approval or denial of the Villages at King George Crossroads will impact at least one course of action for the county—the wastewater treatment plant at Purkin’s Corner. Changes in requirements as part of the state’s ongoing plan to restore the Chesapeake Bay will force the Service Authority to shut it down, regardless of whether the development is approved.
There’s a lot of complicated jargon involved with the state’s Phase III Watershed Implementation Plan, but Service Authority Board of Directors Chairman Mike Bennett explained it to the Planning Commission in the simplest terms.
“The plant needs to be decommissioned because it’s so old, it doesn’t get the bad stuff out of the sewage enough for all the regulations coming down the pike,” he said.
Building a new one would cost $10 million to $14 million, according to preliminary estimates. The Service Authority would seek state grants to help cover the costs, said General Manager Jonathon Weakley.
If the county doesn’t build a new facility, it would have to reroute the sewage to the treatment plant at Hopyard Farm, which would cost an estimated $4.6 million.
“If we don’t have development,” Bennett said, “the Service Authority has no choice but to borrow that money and add to bills because there’s no way to offset it. Our plan is to build a new plant if there’s development to support it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.