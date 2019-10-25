Carlos Hopkins, Virginia’s secretary of veterans and defense affairs, will talk about what the state has to offer former service members and answer questions about benefits during two appearances in the Fredericksburg region next week.
On Tuesday, he’ll be part of a town hall in King George County hosted by Del. Bob Thomas, who represents the 28th District in the House of Delegates, and Ruby Brabo, at-large supervisor from King George. The town hall begins at 7 p.m. at the University of Mary Washington’s Dahlgren campus at 4224 University Drive, King George.
On Friday, he’ll be part of a veterans forum that also includes Sen. Bryce Reeves, Rep. Rob Wittman, Army Maj. Gen. Malcolm Frost and Vietnam War veteran and business executive Luis Quiñonez. That event will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at VFW Post 3103 at 2701 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg.
Both sessions are open to veterans across the region.
Hopkins was appointed in September 2017 as the state’s top official for coordinating state and federal resources in support of Virginia’s veteran community. In an email, he said that he and his staff have hosted several veteran town halls across the state in the last year, from Northern Virginia to the Tidewater area and southwestern part of the state.
He typically provides an overview of his office’s responsibilities, then a representative from the Department of Veterans Services provides information on offerings.
Team members also will be available to answer specific questions from veterans on accessing benefits and filling out forms. Members of the audience also will be able to ask general questions.
The VFW event also will include representatives from the Department of Veterans Affairs and National Cemetery Administration. Quiñonez will provide an update on the National Veterans Court Alliance, which would provide grants and assistance for local and state governments to develop treatment courts for veterans.
Virginia is home to 750,000 veterans and 27 military bases, representing every branch of the service. In addition, it’s home to the Pentagon, which houses the Department of Defense and is “the largest office building in the world,” Wittman said in a press release.
Virginia was rated as the best state for military retirees in a 2019 survey by WalletHub, a personal finance website. The survey looked at various data points, ranging from the number of Veterans Administration health facilities to job opportunities.
Virginia also ranked fourth nationwide in the number of veterans per 100 residents, down from first place in the 2014 survey. Alaska, Montana and Maine had higher percentages of veterans in the most recent report, WalletHub stated.
Virginia also placed third in the number of veteran-owned businesses and third in the lowest number of homeless veterans.
Tuesday’s town hall in King George also will include an update from Capt. Michael O’Leary on events at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. Representatives from Mary Washington Hospital will discuss the urgent care clinic opening next month at 11127 Journal Parkway, off State Route 3 near King George Elementary School.
