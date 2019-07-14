With a withering sun beating down Saturday as noon drew nigh, the Rev. Ernest Woodson III led two applicants out waist-deep into the muddy Rappahannock River.
The traveling evangelist, an associate minister at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Spotsylvania County, moments earlier had shared his excitement over the chance to baptize the young couple set to marry next month, Madeline Clarke and Jonathan Flores.
“Any time one gives their life to Christ, turns themselves over to God, it’s a great occasion, an exciting moment,” he said next to a small tent erected just up the hill at the Historic Port of Falmouth Park.
Woodson added that he was even more excited to be doing the baptism in the Rappahannock River, as it was the River Jordan where John the Baptist had baptized “the Savior himself.”
Wearing waders under his clerical raiment, he’d carefully led Clarke, who grew up in Fredericksburg, and Flores, whom she met at Virginia Commonwealth University, to the baptism site. Nearby, some sunbathing or frolicking in the water stopped to watch, while others didn’t seem to notice.
Standing behind each of them in turn, the minister noted that the applicants dressed in white robes had decided to give their lives to Christ, and wanted to be baptized “in the name of the Father, and the son Jesus and the Holy Ghost.”
He helped both lean back to fully submerge in the swiftly flowing, milkshake-colored water of the Rappahannock before giving each a hand up and letting loose with a triumphant cry of “Hallelujah!”
The couple looked thrilled by the ceremony, though Clarke had to pause before coming out of the water to find a flip-flop that had gotten stuck in the river bottom, but floated to the surface. They will be married in Haymarket in August.
Backed by friends and family of Woodson and the couple, the minister who these days travels from Pennsylvania to South Carolina and beyond administered communion for the crowd.
Woodson—who noted that this was his second river baptism, though just his first as lead celebrant—said he and many others of his faith like the symbolism that a full-on river baptism provides.
“When John baptized Jesus, it was a total submersion,” he pointed out. “The ceremony is the representation of death, burial and resurrection. When we confess our sins and the old man or woman dies, that’s the death. Burial is going down in the water, and the resurrection is coming back up.”
Clarke and Flores, who both majored in communications at VCU and now live in Richmond, said it was the connection she had with Woodson that led to the baptism in the river.
Said Clarke, “He was pastor of my home church, Mount Hope Baptist Church, in Stafford for a time when I was growing up here. We wanted to do the ceremony with him and we liked the idea of a river baptism.”
Clarke’s grandmother, Lillian Clarke of Stafford County, joined Woodson’s mother, Joyce Watson of Fredericksburg, and others gathered by the tent to sing singing hymns before and after the baptism.
Woodson noted that after serving more than 25 years as a pastor at churches in the region, he felt a call recently to take his ministry on a wider path.
“When God speaks to you, things sometimes come to a point where you are spiritually led in a new direction,” said the minister, whose calling card notes that he’s an evangelist, a revivalist, a counselor, and a seminar and conference speaker. “Confirmation comes when the changes you make bring peace to your calling.”