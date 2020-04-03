The Rappahannock YMCA will begin offering emergency child care services for health care workers and first responders at its branches in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties beginning Monday.
The service is being offered for $25 per day at the Rosner Family YMCA, located at 5700 Smith Station Road in Spotsylvania and the Massad Family YMCA at 212 Butler Road in Stafford.
“We’re encouraging people to use this service only when they have to, to allow everyone who has a need the opportunity use the service,” said Alicia Kindred, executive director of the Rosner YMCA.
Child care will be offered at both locations Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.
On April 13, the service will be expanded to allow a larger group of essential workers access, as defined by Gov. Ralph Northam. According to Kindred, those workers include essential public health employees, criminal justice personnel, shelter employees, utility and sanitation workers, essential transportation employees, child care providers, and custodial and kitchen workers.
“The Y-staff is looking forward to giving these families the comfort of knowing their children are in a safe environment with professional caregivers,” said Barney Reiley, CEO of the Rappahannock Area YMCA. “These essential personnel have such an important job to do and we feel blessed to be able to help them during this difficult time.”
Kindred said the child care facilities are in need of public donations to ensure the personal protection of children and workers at the centers during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The kids can’t share Play-Doh, so we’re looking for donations so each child can have their own, or monetary contributions for staff to buy it for them,” said Kindred. “We also need cleaning supplies and other essential day care items.”
Kindred said additional YMCA-operated day care locations will be operational soon, and their locations will be announced next week.
For more information, email Dottie Rhodes at erhodes@family-ymca.org.
