A handful of state and regional college football players will get the chance to extend their careers following the completion of this past weekend’s NFL draft, which produced firsts for Old Dominion (a positive) and Virginia Tech (a negative).
For the first time in the Monarchs’ 10-year history, two football players were selected in the draft. Defensive end Oshane Ximines was selected Friday by the New York Giants in the third round, the 95th overall. On Saturday, Monarchs receiver Travis Fulgham went to the Detroit Lions with their sixth- round pick (No. 184).
Ximines was an All-Conference USA selection who finish fifth in the Football Bowl Subdivision lead with 12 sacks. He was tied for 10th place in Conference-USA play with 18.5 tackles for loss and sixth place with four forced fumbles.
Fulgham, a powerful wideout at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, caught 63 passes and led C–USA with 1,083 receiving yards and a 17.2 yards per catch.
“I’ve always felt like we’ve had draft-able players,” ODU head coach Bobby Wilder said, adding the selections were “monumental” for the young program. “For some reason we couldn’t get over that hump.”
ODU had four players on NFL rosters last season, but they were all undrafted free agents.
“It’s another first for our program,” Wilder said. “We checked another box.”
After the draft, Monarchs running back Jeremy Cox signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, and receiver Jonathan Duhart joined Fulgham and signed with the Lions.
In Charlottesville, the Cavaliers saw a pair of talented secondary players get selected over the weekend. It marked the 14th U.Va. football player to be drafted since 2010.
The Kansas City Chiefs drafted safety Juan Thornhill on Friday with a second-round pick (No. 63); a day later, the San Francisco 49ers nabbed cornerback Tim Harris with their sixth-round pick (No. 198).
Thornhill’s draft slot marked the highest for a Cavaliers player since 2011 (Ras-I Dowling by the New England Patriots with pick No. 33). Versatile at both cornerback and safety, he led Virginia last season with 98 tackles and finished No. 3 in the country and the ACC with six interceptions.
Harris, a late bloomer at U.Va. after battling injuries, had five or more tackles in two of the Cavaliers’ final four games, interceptions against state rival Virginia Tech and in the Belk Bowl. and strong performances at both the East–West Shrine Game and at his Pro Day.
“The last six weeks of Tim Harris’ season was very helpful to him,” Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said before the draft. “Tim has probably benefitted from this time the most.”
Other Cavaliers not drafted took up on free-agent offers from NFL teams. Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (93 catches, 1,058 yards last season) signed with the Atlanta Falcons. Defensive lineup Chris Peace agreed to terms with the Chargers. Offensive tackle Marcus Applefield will try to make the Baltimore Ravens roster, as will running back Jordan Ellis (a 1,000-yard-plus season with 10 TDs last fall) with the Cincinnati Bengals.
In Harrisonburg, the Dukes were glad to learn Jimmy Moreland would be in nearby Ashburn next fall. The cornerback was selected by the Washington Redskins in the seventh round (No. 277) on Saturday.
In College Park, Md., where the football program has had more than its share of bad news over the past two seasons, the Terrapins were thrilled to have some good news to share for a change: four players heard their names called in the draft.
Safety Darnell Savage was the first to be selected, going in the first round on Thursday to the Green Bay Packers with their 23rd pick. The remaining Terps were picked in Saturday’s final day of the draft: defensive tackle Byron Cowart (fifth round, No. 159) to the Patriots, running back Ty Johnson (sixth round, No. 224) to the Lions and offensive tackle Derwin Gray (seventh round, No. 21) to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Of the four, the Savage selection was the most notable. The 5–11, 198-pound Savage ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine and moved up draft boards after that. He had seven interceptions over the last two years for the Terrapins. Savage was second-team All-Big Ten pick after picking off four passes, breaking up two more and finishing with 52 tackles.
Probably the most surprising result this weekend came in Blacksburg. Not one Virginia Tech player got a call from an NFL GM or head coach or heard their name get announced in the draft broadcast, ending a 25-year streak in which 93 Hokies were selected.
The ACC had 26 players selected this year, but Virginia Tech was one of three teams (Louisville, Georgia Tech) from the conference that was snubbed.
Offensive lineman Yosuah Nijman signed a free-agent deal with the Packers while fellow blocker Kyle Chung accepted an offer with the Chicago Bears. Defensive tackle Ricky Walker took a contract offer from the Dallas Cowboys and running back Steven Peoples got a mini-camp invite with the Arizona Cardinals.