Yetur Gross-Matos is now the highest NFL draft pick in Fredericksburg-area history. Taft Coghill wrote about the former Chancellor star, who was selected Friday night by the Carolina Panthers.
Also, I caught up with Fredericksburg Nationals manager Tripp Keister on the eve of what would've been the minor league team's home opener. Here's what the skipper had to say.
