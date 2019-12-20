HOUSTON (9–5)
at TAMPA BAY (7–7)
When: Saturday, 1 p.m.
TV: NFL Network
Opening line: Pick ‘em
Series record: Texans lead 3–1
Last meeting: Texans beat the Buccaneers 19–9, Sept. 27, 2015
Last week: Texans beat the Titans 24–21; Buccaneers beat the Lions 38–17.
AP Pro32 ranking: Texans No. 10, Buccaneers No. 16
Notes: Texans can clinch playoff berth and second straight AFC South championship with victory. Would join Patriots and Chiefs as only teams with four or more division titles since 2015. ... QB Deshaun Watson returns to Raymond James Stadium to play for first time since leading Clemson to victory over Alabama in national championship game three years ago next month. ... WR DeAndre Hopkins leads Texans with 99 receptions for 1,142 yards and seven touchdowns. Needs one catch to join Andre Johnson as only Texans with 100-plus receptions in consecutive seasons. ... RB Carlos Hyde (1,030 yards, five TDs) will test NFL’s No. 1-ranked rushing defense. ... Bucs QB Jameis Winston leads NFL with 4,573 passing yards, second with 30 TD passes, three behind Lamar Jackson. Also leads league with 24 interceptions, five of which have been returned for TDs. ... Winston has topped 450 yards passing past two weeks, becoming first player in league history to do so in consecutive games. ... Pro Bowl WR Mike Evans (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve this week, and fellow 1,000-yard receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring) likely will be missing, too, from the NFL’s top-ranked passing attack. WR Breshad Perriman will be counted on to take up some slack. He has 24 receptions for 409 yards and five TDs, with most of that production coming in past two weeks. ... OLB Shaquil Barrett leads NFL with 16½ sacks, which matches Hall of Famer Warren Sapp’s Bucs single-season record.
BUFFALO (10–4)
at NEW ENGLAND (11–3)
When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
TV: NFL Network
Opening line: Patriots by 7
Series record: Patriots lead 75–43–1.
Last meeting: Patriots beat the Bills 16–10, Sept. 29.
Last week: Bills beat the
Steelers 17–10; Patriots beat the Bengals 34–13.
AP Pro32 ranking: Bills No. 9, Patriots No. 7
Notes: Bills and Patriots enter Week 16 having both clinched playoff berths. ... With win or tie, Patriots can clinch AFC East title for 11th consecutive season. With win and Chiefs loss or tie, or tie and Chiefs loss, Patriots also can clinch first-round bye in playoffs. ... Patriots have won past six meetings with Bills. ... New England looking for 27th series sweep of Buffalo overall and 15th since Bill Belichick became coach in 2000. ... Patriots have won 34 of last 39 games between clubs dating back to 2000. ... Patriots’ 75 wins over Bills are their most against any opponent. ... Bills have not beaten Patriots in five games under coach Sean McDermott. ... With win Bills would reach 11 victories for first time since 1999. ... At 6-1, Bills have matched team record for most road wins, set three previous times: 1993, ‘91 and ‘64. ... QB Josh Allen has nine rushing touchdowns, most among QBs in 2019. ... Allen has touchdown to interception ratio of 8:0 in fourth quarter this season, best mark in NFL. He is only QB in league with at least 50 fourth-quarter pass attempts and no INTs. ... Allen has taken Bills to victory five times with Buffalo tied or trailing in fourth quarter this season. ... With 1,007 yards receiving, WR John Brown is Buffalo’s first to reach 1,000 yards receiving since Sammy Watkins had 1,047 in 2015. Brown’s 71 catches are most since Stevie Johnson’s 79 in 2012. ... RB Frank Gore had 17 carries for 109 yards for Bills in Week 4 matchup with Patriots. ... Rookie RB Devin Singletary, who sat out Week 4 loss with hamstring injury, has 100 or more scrimmage yards in three of his past four games. He ranks second among rookies with 729 yards rushing in 2019. ... Win would give Patriots their 13th 12-win season since 1970 merger, tying San Francisco 49ers for most 12-win seasons over that span. ... Patriots have not allowed 300-yard passer in 23 straight regular-season games dating back to Week 8 of 2018. That is longest active streak in NFL. ... Patriots have scored 372 points in 2019. With 28 or more Patriots will reach 400-point threshold for 13th consecutive year, extending their NFL record. ... Patriots have blocked franchise-record four punts in 2019. With two more they would tie 1990 Kansas City Chiefs for most in single season in NFL history with six. ... With one defensive score Patriots will tie franchise record for season (six). ... Patriots defense is first in NFL with 36 takeaways (25 INTs, 11 fumble recoveries) and first in league with plus-24 turnover margin. ... Patriots are tied for eighth in NFL with 41 sacks. Most sacks for Patriots under Belichick are 49 in 2015. ... Patriots have allowed league-low 16 total touchdowns (six rushing, 10 passing) and 181 total points (12.9 points per game). Since NFL moved to 16-game schedule in 1978, only seven teams have allowed fewer than 200 points in season. Fewest points allowed by Patriots in 16-game season is 237 in 2006. ... New England has held teams to league-low 40 for 172 (23.3%) on third downs. Fewest third downs converted in 16-game season is 49 by 1991 New Orleans Saints. ... Tom Brady owns 31-3 record against Bills. Those are most wins by quarterback against single opponent in NFL history. ... Brady has not lost at home to Bills in game he’s started and finished (15-0). ... Entering Week 16, Brady’s 538 regular-season TD passes are third all time, behind Saints’ Drew Brees (541) and Peyton Manning (539). ... WR Julian Edelman needs eight receptions to reach 100 for second time in career. Wes Welker (five) and Troy Brown (1) are only other receivers with 100-reception seasons in franchise history. ... CB Stephon Gilmore is tied for NFL lead with six INTs. CB J.C. Jackson and S Devin McCourty each have five.
L.A. RAMS (8–6)
at SAN FRANCISCO (11–3)
When: Saturday, 8:15 p.m.
TV: NFL Network
Opening line: 49ers by 6 1/2
Series record: 49ers lead 70–67–3.
Last meeting: 49ers beat the Rams 20–7, Oct. 13.
Last week: Rams lost to the Cowboys 44–21; 49ers lost to the Falcons 29–22.
AP Pro32 ranking: Rams No. 13, 49ers No. 4
Notes: San Francisco seeks first sweep in season series since 2016s. ... Rams’ last road game of season. LA is 19-6 away from Coliseum in regular season under coach Sean McVay, but has as many losses this season (three) as in previous two combined. ... With one win in final two games, McVay would become first Rams coach to start tenure with three straight winning seasons since John Robinson, who had four straight in 1983-86. Rams had 10 head coaches between Robinson and McVay. ... Rams TE Tyler Higbee has franchise-record three straight 100-yard receiving games while top pass-catching TE Gerald Everett is sidelined. Only six NFL tight ends have accomplished feat since 1970;KC’s Travis Kelce had four straight in 2016. Higbee could become second tight end in Rams history with four 100-yard receiving games in entire career. ... DT Aaron Donald has 10 sacks, 13 tackles for loss in 10 career games against Niners. He had four sacks in Rams’ last trip to Santa Clara. ... Jared Goff has 861 yards passing, 10 touchdown throws in five career games against team he grew up rooting for. Goff needs 4 yards passing to reach 4,000 for second straight season. ... RB Todd Gurley’s next rushing TD will break tie with Eric Dickerson, Steven Jackson for second in Rams history with 56. Marshall Faulk holds Rams franchise record with 58 rushing TDs. ... S Eric Weddle will appear in 200th career game, third most among active safeties. ... WR Robert Woods needs 50 yards receiving to become Rams’ first receiver with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons since Torry Holt had eight straight 2000-07. ... San Francisco can clinch top seed in NFC playoffs with wins in final two games. ... Niners RB Raheem Mostert has five TDs in last four games. ... San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo had 5.9 yards per attempts last week, second career start under 6 yards. ... Niners lead NFL with 6.5 yards per play on first down. ... San Francisco has league-best 11 TDs on drives of three plays or fewer. ... Niners allowing 25.9 points per game over last seven, ranking ninth worst in league; 49ers allowed 11 ppg in first seven, ranking second best.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.