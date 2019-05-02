In letter to NFL, Hill’s lawyer disputes abuse
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The attorney for Tyreek Hill sent a letter to the NFL on Thursday disputing claims made by the wide receiver’s fiancee of child abuse, offering a point-by-point response to an a secret recording of them that was made public last week.
In the four-page letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, attorney N. Trey Pettlon also said Hill was willing to cooperate with the league’s investigation.
The Chiefs suspended Hill indefinitely shortly after KCTV aired a recording last week in which Hill and Crystal Espinal discuss injuries to their 3-year-old son. The next day, prosecutors in Johnson County, Kansas, reopened an investigation of Hill that had been closed just 48 hours.
“[Hill] categorically denies he has ever ‘punched’ his son in the chest or anywhere on his body, or otherwise touched him in the chest in a mean-spirited manner,” Pettlon wrote.
RAIDERS SIGN RB
MARTIN, CUT SMITH
ALAMEDA, Calif.—The Oakland Raiders are bringing back free agent running back Doug Martin for a second season. The Raiders also released tight end Lee Smith and signed five draft picks to contracts Thursday.
Oakland finalized the deal with the 30-year-old Martin after Isaiah Crowell reportedly went down with an Achilles injury earlier this week. Martin had 172 carries for 723 yards and four touchdowns for the Raiders last season. His return gives the Raiders a veteran back behind rookie first-round pick Josh Jacobs.
Smith joined the Raiders as an unrestricted free agent in 2015 and was let go after the team drafted Foster Moreau in the fourth round last week. Smith played 51 games for Oakland, with 36 receptions, 248 yards and four TDs.
The Raiders signed Moreau, fourth-round defensive end Maxx Crosby, fourth-round cornerback Isaiah Johnson, fifth-round receiver Hunter Renfrow and seventh-round defensive end Quinton Bell.