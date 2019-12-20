Steelers cut S Kelly following arrest at bar
PITTSBURGH—The Pittsburgh Steelers cut reserve safety Kameron Kelly on Friday hours after the rookie was arrested following an alleged altercation with police at a bar.
The 23-year-old Kelly was charged with two counts of making terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest after authorities said he became combative after refusing to leave Mario’s South Side Saloon early Friday. He was arraigned at about 4:30 a.m. and released on nonmonetary bail.
Kelly had one interception in 14 games with the Steelers after making the team out of training camp as a free agent. Pittsburgh promoted safety Marcus Allen from the practice squad to take Kelly’s spot on the 53-man roster.
Falcons place G Carpenter on IR
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga.—The Atlanta Falcons placed guard James Carpenter on injured reserve Friday and re-signed lineman Sean Harlow.
Carpenter was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a concussion. With only one more game to go in a disappointing season, the Falcons (5–9) decided to place the 30-year-old on IR.
’hawks’ Woods gets suspended
RENTON, Wash.—Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods was suspended for four games by the NFL on Friday for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Woods is the second Seattle player to be suspended this week. Wide receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely Monday for violating policies on performance-enhancers and “substances of abuse.”
Woods, primarily a run stopper for Seattle, will miss the final two regular season games—beginning with Sunday’s game against Arizona—and at least two potential playoff games. He could return for the NFC championship should Seattle make it that far.
Cardinals’ Shaw to drop appeal of ban for gambling
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw dropped his appeal of a one-year NFL suspension for gambling on league games, a person told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Shaw’s decision to drop the appeal has not been made public.
Late last month, Shaw was suspended through at least the end of the 2020 season for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this season, the first time in more than 35 years an NFL player has been banned for gambling. The little-known Shaw hasn’t played for the Cardinals this season after being placed on injured reserve following an injury during the preseason. He was signed by the Cardinals in the offseason to a one-year dea.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.