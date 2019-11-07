Chiefs continue to play it safe with Mahomes
NASHVILLE, Tenn.—For Kansas City coach Andy Reid, the decision on when Patrick Mahomes plays again is easy.
It’s when the reigning NFL MVP is physically ready.
Of course, Mahomes has wanted back on the field since soon after dislocating his right kneecap Oct. 17 in a win at Denver. But the Chiefs (6–3) have gone 2–1 with Matt Moore. Combined with sights set on a fourth straight AFC West title, that makes it easier to think longer term than Sunday’s kickoff on the road in Tennessee.
“We’re not going to put him out there unless he is safe to do it,” Reid said. “But he has to go through this work level and keep increasing it and see how he does. That’s where we’re at.”
injuries may alter
Giants’ o–line
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.—The New York Giants are probably going to have a new center against the Jets and they also may be making a change at right tackle.
Coach Pat Shurmur said Thursday it’s likely Spencer Pulley is going to replace Jon Halapio at center for the braggin’ rights game Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The status of right tackle Mike Remmers also is in question after his missed his second straight workout with a back problem.
This would mark the first time this season the Giants (2–7) have had a different starting lineup on the line.
Nick Gates would have to make his first career start if Remmers can’t play.
Bears stay quiet on maybe moving blockers around
LAKE FOREST, Ill.—Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy wouldn’t say if center James Daniels and left guard Cody Whitehair are switching positions again.
The usually straightforward Nagy declined to say Thursday if a change is in the works for Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions.
The Bears had them switch positions in the offseason, with Whitehair moving from center to left guard after making the Pro Bowl as an alternate. Daniels went to center after playing left guard as a rookie. But a line that was a strength a year ago has struggled to protect quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and create holes for the running backs.
The Bears (3–5) have gone from winning the NFC North at 12–4 to last place.
AB’S social meda RANT SUGGESTS
HE’s dONE WITH NFLLOS ANGELES—Antonio Brown can’t seem to make up his mind whether or not he wants to play in the NFL.
Ever since he was released by the New England Patriots on Sept. 20, the currently unemployed receiver has wavered in his public statements between declaring himself out of the league forever and lobbying for another chance.
He went with the former approach Thursday on social media.
“I’m going down another path no more making money off my blood and sweat!” Brown wrote in an expletive-filled Instagram post. “No more control of my name and body … I am done with it!”
The Patriots were the third team to part ways with Brown since March. During his two weeks in New England, the seven-time Pro Bowler played one game and faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, all of which he has denied.
Also on Thursday, multiple media outlets reported the league’s intention to meet with Brown next week in regard to its investigation into those allegations. His social media outburst may have had something to do with that development.
