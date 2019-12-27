Saints’ Payton: No immediate plan to sign brown
METAIRIE, La.—Saints coach Sean Payton says the club has no immediate plans to sign Antonio Brown after including him in a workout with six free-agent receivers Friday morning.
Payton says the Saints are mainly doing their due diligence “on all of those players” and looking at how available players can help the team as it prepares to enter the playoffs.
Brown has not played since the New England Patriots cut him Sept. 20 amid multiple sexual assault accusations which have spawned an ongoing league investigation of the receiver.
Cowboys’ Witten SEES POSITIVEs OF HIS RETURN
DALLAS—Jason Witten returned for a club-record 16th season with Dallas after a year in retirement as a broadcaster in part because the tight end thought the Cowboys could make a Super Bowl run.
Now that they’ve lost control of their playoff fate with a game remaining in a disappointing season, Witten has no regrets.
“It doesn’t always go where you’re going to get a 13–3 [season] and a [No.] 1 seed and a bye and home playoff games throughout,” said Witten, who has 59 catches for 505 yards and fours touchdowns this year. “I knew for this to be successful, it’s kind of like a quarterback. You’ve got to win games.
“But I’m proud of the way I’ve played and still have an opportunity in front of us. Yeah, 100 percent, I’ve got conviction on it was the right thing to do and proud of the way I’ve gone about it.”
Witten wouldn’t entertain questions of whether this was his last game, although the 37-year-old did say he planned to get into coaching once he retired for good.
DUBENION, FORMER BILLS GREAT, DIES
Elbert Dubenion, a wide receiver who played key roles in the Buffalo Bills winning consecutive American Football League championships in the mid-1960s, has died of Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s. He was 86.
Dubenion led the Bills in yards receiving five times, including 1964, when he had 42 catches for a career-best 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns in becoming quarterback Jack Kemp’s favorite target.
Eagles SAY Ertz WON’T FACE Giants
PHILADELPHIA—Eagles tight end Zach Ertz has been ruled out of the team’s Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants.
Ertz hasn’t practiced this week after suffering a fractured rib and a back injury against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. He finished the game, but left for the locker room during the second quarter of the team’s 17-9 win at Lincoln Financial Field.
Ertz has 88 catches for 916 yards and six touchdowns this season. The Eagles offense will rely on Dallas Goedert (54 receptions, 542 yards, five TDs) to pick up the slack in the pivotal game with the NFC East title on the line.
Harbaugh: nfl QUIET SO FAR ON Bluetooth USE
BALTIMORE—Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday that he has not heard anything from the league regarding Darren Sanders, the team’s vice president of security, wearing a Bluetooth earpiece during last Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
“All I know is what Darren told me,” Harbaugh said. “He forgot to take it out and he had it on for part of the first quarter, [that] was it. [He] had no phone calls or anything ... So I take him at his word with that and it can be proven, too, so I’m quite sure it’s nothing to talk about.”
The NFL has strict rules regarding player-to-coach communication during games, but it is not clear whether those rules extend to all members of the team on the sideline. Earlier in the week, a league spokesperson declined to comment on whether the league was looking into the matter.
