hawks’ Collier sprains ankle,
out indefinitely
RENTON, Wash.—Seattle Seahawks rookie first-round pick L.J. Collier will be sidelined for weeks after the defensive end suffered a badly sprained ankle in practice earlier this week.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Collier’s ankle injury was an unusual sprain. Collier went down after getting tangled up during a team drill and had to be carted back to the locker room.
Carroll said it’s the type of sprain the team has not had to deal with and is in the upper part of Collier’s foot.
C Kalil comes out of retirement,
will join Jets
FLORHAM PARK, N.J.—Ryan Kalil wasn’t done playing football, after all.
The five-time Pro Bowl center who played 12 season with the Carolina Panthers snapped out of retirement Thursday and agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the New York Jets.
The 34-year-old Kalil, who started every game last season for Carolina after playing just six in 2017 because of a neck injury, will need to pass a physical Friday before signing his contract with New York.
Financial terms weren’t immediately available. NFL Network reported the deal is worth $8.4 million.
Kalil spoke all last season about it being his final one as a player.He apparently had a change of heart in recent weeks and is expected to anchor an offensive line that had a question mark at the center position. Jonotthan Harrison had been slated to start, but he has been mostly a backup during his six-year career.
Broncos’ Fangio has kidney stone
CANTON, Ohio—Despite being hospitalized earlier Thursday with a kidney stone attack, Vic Fangio plans to make his head coaching debut in the Hall of Fame game when his Denver Broncos face the Atlanta Falcons.
The 60-year-old Fangio was stricken hours before kickoff, but arrived at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in time for the start of Thursday’s opening preseason game.
“Seems like he is fine, he will get that behind him,” Broncos general manager John Elway said. “Vic is a tough guy.”
Jags’ Williams out 4-6 weeks with knee injury
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Quincy Williams, a third-round draft pick who showed enough over the last three months to lock down a starting spot, will miss four-to-six weeks because of a torn meniscus in his right knee.
The older brother of New York Jets rookie Quinnen Williams tweaked his knee during drills Thursday and left practice early. The team says he will have arthroscopic surgery in the coming days. He still has an outside shot at returning in time for the Sept. 8 season opener against Kansas City.
The Jags selected the 5-foot-10 linebacker from Murray State with the 98th overall selection.
Browns k Dawson retiring after 20 years with team
BEREA, Ohio—Kicker Phil Dawson has retired from the NFL at age 44 after 20 seasons.
He spent his first 14 seasons with the Browns and will sign a one-day contract to ceremonially retire with the franchise. Dawson played in 305 games—the seventh most in league history—and ranks 11th with 1,847 points.
He says the “opportunity to come back home and retire with the organization and the city that I love is incredibly meaningful.” He adds that it “seems right” to do this with the “fans that have been so good to me and my family.”
A Pro Bowl selection in 2012, Dawson began his career with Cleveland’s expansion team in 1999. He joined the 49ers as a free agent in 2013 and played with the Cardinals the last two seasons.
Dawson scored 1,271 points with the Browns, trailing only Hall of Famer Lou Groza in team history. His 441 field goals are eighth on the NFL career list.