By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton left Thursday night’s exhibition game against New England in the first quarter with a foot injury. The Patriots won the game, 10-3.
The team announced that he would not return.
The 2015 NFL MVP was playing for the first time since Dec. 17, when the team shut him down for the last two games of the season because of shoulder fatigue that prevented him from throwing the ball downfield. He had arthroscopic surgery in January and did not play in the first two preseason games.
Newton appeared to be injured when he was sacked for a loss of 8 yards by Adam Butler on a third-and-10 from the Carolina 31. It was one of two Patriots sacks while Newton was in the game.
Kyle Allen took over at quarterback in the second quarter. The
Ravens 26, Eagles 15
PHILADELPHIA — Trace McSorley will be too valuable for special teams with performances like this.
The rookie quarterback threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score, helping the Baltimore Ravens beat the Philadelphia Eagles 26-15 Thursday night for their 16th straight preseason win.
The game was stopped by the NFL with 11:43 remaining in the fourth quarter because of lightning after a short delay.
GIANTS 25, BENGALS 23
CINCINNATI — Daniel Jones completed a difficult week with an encouraging performance Thursday night, leading the New York Giants to a touchdown during a 25-23 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Zac Taylor’s first home game as head coach.
Dolphins 22, Jaguars 7
{span}MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Josh Rosen came off the bench late in the third quarter and engineered a 99-yard touchdown drive, and the Miami Dolphins beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 22-7 in a preseason game on Thursday night.