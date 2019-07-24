north korea
tests missiles
SEOUL, South Korea—North Korea fired two short-range missiles into the sea on Thursday, South Korea’s military said, the first weapons launches in more than two months as North Korean and U.S. officials struggle to restart nuclear negotiations.
The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles fired from around the North’s eastern coastal town of Wonsan flew about 270 miles before landing in the waters off the country’s east coast.
A South Korean defense official said that an initial South Korean analysis showed both missiles were fired from mobile launchers and flew at the maximum altitude of 30 miles.
A senior U.S. official said the Trump administration was aware of the reports of a short-range projectile launched from North Korea. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the administration had no further comment at this time.