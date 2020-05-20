RICHMOND—Gov. Ralph Northam says the state stands ready to supply protective equipment to nursing homes and clinics that need it, but only after they have “exhausted” private supply chains.
As state officials report that Virginia’s hospitals have adequate supplies to treat COVID-19 patients, the spotlight has turned to nursing homes, urgent care clinics and other health care settings.
A dashboard published by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association said Wednesday that at least 21 nursing homes—where the state has seen the deadliest outbreaks—lack an adequate supply of gowns and 10 did not have access to N-95 masks. In comparison, it showed no hospitals in need of additional personal protective equipment in the next 72 hours.
Northam said Wednesday that the state’s priority for its public stockpile is “to support the state COVID-19 response and testing.” But, Northam said, the state stands ready to help any health care setting that m be working with COVID-19 patients.
“Health care providers should exhaust private supply chains before requesting state assistance. At the same time, we’ve been clear that no one treating COVID-19 patients, or supporting COVID-19 related activities like testing should go without [personal protective equipment].”
Northam said the Department of General Services is performing “rapid reviews” of vendors selling COVID-19 supplies and services to ease access to facilities in need.
Northam said the state has so far distributed 794,000 N-95 respirators, 1.3 million surgical masks, 3 million gloves, 285,000 gowns, 427,000 face shields, and 24,000 containers of hand sanitizer.
Northam also said Wednesday almost 30,000 adults have enrolled in the state’s expanded Medicaid program since he declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Northam said Wednesday that more than 420,000 Virginians have enrolled in Medicaid since the state voted to expand it two years ago.
Medicaid is a publicly funded health care program whose costs are shared by the federal and state governments. Expanding Medicaid to low-income, able-bodied adults was a key part of former President Barack Obama’s healthcare overhaul and is one of Northam’s top legislative achievements.
Northam said that thousands of adults enrolled in Medicaid have received treatment for underlying conditions that have proved fatal during the pandemic, including high blood pressure and diabetes.
The governor also announced he had vetoed legislation passed with broad support earlier this year that would have allowed associations to provide health insurance to self-employed members. Northam said the bills would have increased insurance costs for sicker Virginians.
