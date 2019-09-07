Capt. Casey Plew, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division commanding officer, was officially promoted to captain on Aug. 30.
A ceremony to commemorate his achievement was held at the parade field outside NSWCDD headquarters, where Rear Adm. Eric Ver Hage, Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Centers commander, served as the presiding officer and administered the oath of office.
Family, friends, NSWCDD employees and honored guests, including former NSWCDD commanding officers, joined Plew to witness this significant milestone in his career as a naval officer.
“He’s a great man, teammate, a terrific naval officer, and I’m excited about his service as a Navy captain,” said Ver Hage, pointing out that he was glad to return to Dahlgren for another milestone in Plew’s career. In April, the admiral presided over a change of command ceremony on the Potomac River Test Range when Plew took command of NSWCDD.
In his remarks, Plew thanked his family and friends prior to his message and “awesomeness of Dahlgren” theme.
“I have learned in the last several months that no one knows where we are, but most know who we are,” said Plew, in terms of the Naval Surface Warfare Center located in Dahlgren. “That was the vision of Rear Adm. Wayne Meyer several years ago.”
“On purpose, Adm. Meyer put the Aegis ‘thinking’ at The Center for Surface Combat Systems in Dahlgren and the ‘training’ at The Aegis Training and Readiness Center in Dahlgren,” said Plew. “This was collocated where the research and development of surface weapons systems already existed at the warfare center. He knew that if we worked together as a team, we could deliver lethality to the fleet. To be clear, lethality does not equal capability or capacity. Lethality is a weapon system that outmatches the enemies’ systems; it is delivered on time, works as designed, and is coupled with a trained sailor. It takes an awesome team to do that.”
