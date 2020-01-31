Virgil "Lee" Abel, Jr., 69, of King George, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at his home. Lee was a lifetime member of the White Oak Rescue Squad and Fire Department. He was an avid baseball fan and loved the Washington Nationals. Lee was thrilled when they won the World Series. Survivors include his wife, Maria T. Abel; son Ricky L. Abel (Andrea); step-children Matthew Minx, Ramon Minx (Jessica), and Erika Berrie (Nick); five grandchildren Cody Abel (Angel), Tyler Abel, Kinley Collins, Collin Abel, and Morgan Abel; four step-grandchildren Savannah, Abby, Kailyn, and Whitley; and daughter-in-law, Jessica Abel Shelton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil L. Abel, Sr. and Grace L. Poates; and son Cliffton "Pudge" Abel. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 2 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 3 in the funeral home Chapel. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
