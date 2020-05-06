Charlotte Moore Able, 72, of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Charlotte grew up in Stafford County with her sister, Linda, and parents Grover C. Moore and Edna J. Moore. Graduating from Stafford High School in 1966, she worked for the federal government for over three decades, with her final position as Personal Secretary to the Army Chief of Chaplains in the Pentagon. Charlotte loved the beach, shopping with her squirrel buddies, crafts, home decorating, and gardening. Her passion for dogs and wolves was unquestionable, and were interests throughout her life. She always had two dogs in her home. For 30 years, Charlotte and Roger walked hand in hand through life's highway, celebrating the joy and comforting during the pain. Charlotte was beautiful inside and out and will be missed dearly by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Roger Wayne Able; her stepson, Steven W. Able (Heather); her grandchildren, Micah, Caleb, and India; her mother-in-law, Helen Irene Able; her sisters-in-law, Charlotte Hall, Susie Able, and Deborah Able and their families; her brother-in-law, Denny Wandrick; and her two nieces, Lisa Williams (Rick) and their children Logan and McKayla; and Sharon Wandrick. She was preceded in death by her sister and best friend, Linda L. Wandrick. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
