Carol R. Adair, 94, of Spotsylvania, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Carol was born in Union City, Pennsylvania. While traveling by train to California to live with her sister, the course of her life was altered when she met a young Air Force pilot, Lt. Philip Adair. They married three weeks later and Carol began a 30-year career as a military wife and mother. Carol and her husband lived in England, Taiwan, Belgium and several states. They retired from the Air Force in 1971 and settled in Goldvein, Virginia. Carol is much beloved by her four children: Judith Adair of Fredericksburg, Philip Adair, Jr. and his wife Colleen of Raleigh, Robin Adair of Spotsylvania, and Gale Adair Clem and her husband Steven of Fredericksburg; seven grandchildren: Frank, Philip, Regan, Melanie, Luke, Rachel, and Mac; and four great-grandchildren: Nathan, Van, Austin, and Thomas. Her warmth and wit will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 11 at Covenant Funeral Home, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 12 in Quantico National Cemetery. Online guestbook at covenantfuneralservice.com.