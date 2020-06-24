Robert Shane Adair passed away at his home in Spotsylvania, VA at the age of 49. Robert went to be with his Father in Heaven. Robert was born on March 30, 1971 in Fredericksburg, VA. Robert was a devoted, loving father. He worked at Fairfax Insulation for 20+ years. He loved to hunt, fish, and enjoyed being outdoors. Robert leaves behind his daughters, Samantha (Kolbe), Amanda, and a son, Shane. His loving mother Patricia (Mark), his father Ellis, his brothers Patrick (Cindy), and Danny, several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and his two dogs, Rusty and Lucky. Robert was preceded in death by his brothers, Derek Newton and Paul Claveloux. Visitation will be held Thursday evening, June 25, 2020 from 4pm-6pm at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service with a Funeral Service to be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 9am in the Chapel with a burial at Sunset Memorial to follow. In Lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations may be sent to Spotsylvania Baptist Church Sanctuary Fund. Condolences may be sent at MullinsThompsonFredericksburg.com