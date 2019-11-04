Fred Adams, known to friends as "Acey," went and met our Lord on November 1, 2019, at the age of 90 years. With the exception of his last 17 months living in Fredericksburg, VA, Acey lived his life in Winston-Salem. He graduated from Hanes High School, worked and retired from Western Electric, and in his more active years played baseball for several company-sponsored ball teams and umpired baseball and refereed basketball. Acey was a very big sports fan, particularity if it involved Wake Forest University or other North Carolina college teams. Acey would also gladly inform you that he was an alcoholic, and with the assistance of Alcoholic Anonymous "AA" and his AA family, he achieved 40 years sobriety. And up until his illness, Acey firmly believed in attending multiple weekly meetings as a way to possibly help others achieve the peace that he was able to do with continuous sobriety. Acey was predeceased by his wife, Marlene; along with four brothers, Milliard, Worth, Jack, and an unnamed brother that died at birth; and four sisters, Minnie, Norma, Mary Jane, and Carolyn. Acey will be lovingly remembered by his brother, Joe Adams of Winston-Salem; his children, Fred Adams (Silvia) of Tobaccoville, NC, Tony Adams (Mary) of Fredericksburg, VA, Sherry Staton of Winston-Salem, NC, and his step-children; Jan Wilson of Carolina Beach, NC, Rodney Wilson (Sheila) of Walnut Cove, NC, Angie Bates of Linwood, NC, and Beverly Hoots (Tom) of Clemmons, NC. Acey will also be fondly remembered by many grandchildren and many, many great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home, 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC. Interment will follow in the family plot at Oaklawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In addition, a Remembrance Service for Acey will be held at Crossroads Baptist Church, 4236 Lee Hill School Drive, Fredericksburg, VA on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com