Jack D. Adams, 71, of Fredericksburg passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at his home with his family. After graduation from high school, he enlisted in the Army and did a tour of duty in Vietnam. Upon his discharge, he went to work for the telephone company where he retired from Verizon after 34 years of service. He enjoyed do-it-yourself home projects, golf and being with friends and family. Survivors include his wife, Dale Heflin Adams; son Jadd D. Adams (Mary "JoJo"); sister Dorothy Quick (James) of Bennettsville, SC; brother James Adams (Jane) of Chesterfield, SC; and mother Zona Deese Adams of Morven, NC. He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Adams. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Thursday, August 15 at Covenant Funeral Service in Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 16 at Grove Baptist Church, Goldvein, VA. Interment will follow in Culpeper National Cemetery at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Grove Baptist Church, 14260 Goldvein Road, Goldvein, VA or Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 12714 Elk Run Road, Midland, VA. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.