SgtMaj (Retired) Joseph C. Adams SgtMaj (Retired) Joseph C. Adams, 93, died peacefully in his Wilmington, NC home on August 17, 2019. Joseph was born on November 12, 1925 in Wheeling, WV to Joseph E. and Mary Hedrick Adams. On May 16, 1946, he joined the armed forces as a private in the USMC, serving his country in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. He retired as a Sergeant Major, in 1975, with full honors following 33 years in the Corps. He married Theresa Mann in Philadelphia, PA in 1950 and is survived by his daughters, Deborah, Barbara, JoAnn, Teresa, and Kelli; his nephew, Joseph who he raised; fourteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; a host of loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and longtime friends from around the world, all who were special to him; as well as his 'adopted' grandson and caregiver, Brandon Nielens who provided him continued life experiences in his years since moving to Wilmington. He is preceded in death by his cherished wife of 60 years, Theresa; his daughter, Charlene; grandson, Max Damien; brothers, Kenneth and Paul; and sisters, Katherine and Betty. Our Dad will be missed by all whose life he touched. A memorial service was held in Wilmington, NC, on August 31, 2019 at Windermere Presbyterian Church. Burial will take place at 2 pm on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Quantico National Cemetery, officiated by Reverend Roy Beutel. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com