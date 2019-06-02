Elmer "Teenie" Morrison Agan III, 87, of Spotsylvania passed away 30 May 2019. He was a lifelong farmer and worked in highway construction both for VDHT and contractors. He also served as a Special Officer for Spotsylvania Sheriff Department for several years. Elmer was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He lived his life enjoying fellowship with his family and friends. Elmer is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Minnie; daughters Etta (Denny) Bradecamp and Celia (Richard) Kent; and grandson Zachary Kent. He is also survived by his sister, Virginia Castellow; sister-n-law Helen Agan; nieces Kay (Billy) Baucom and Deborah (Ronnie) Owen; and nephew Donnie (Elizabeth) Castellow. He is preceded by parents Elmer M. Agan Jr. and Minnie P. Agan; brother W. Nelson Agan; and nephew Randy Castellow. Services will be held Tuesday, June 4 at Wilderness Baptist Church in Spotsylvania, Virginia. Visitation will be at 11am with the service to follow at 12pm. In lieu of flowers please make a charitable donation to the Wilderness Church Food Bank or a food pantry of your choice. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.