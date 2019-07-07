Alfred Edward "Al" Payne, 72, of Stafford County passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Survivors include his wife, Rita Cropp Payne; sons Troy Payne (Stefanie) and Jason Payne; grandchildren Jason Theston Payne, Jr., Clayton Lee Payne and Sadie Devine Payne; sister Gloria Chittum; brother Michael Payne; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Alexandra Hope Payne; parents Warren and Ernestine Payne; sister Janet Cox; and brothers Gary W. Payne, Robert "Bobby" Payne, Kenneth W. "Skeeter" Payne and Lloyd Payne. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10 at St. Matthias United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Kevin James "K.J." Fines, Jr., Kevin Fines, Steve Ennis, Ronnie Newton, Kevin Good, Jerry Burton, James Fines and Mike Payne. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jason Theston "J.T." Payne, Jr., Clayton Payne, Sadie Payne, Michael Cropp, Dylan Cropp, Tyler Fines, William Fines, Boy Scout Troop 179 and the Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthias United Methodist Church, 426 Deacon Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.