Frank C. Albert, 58 of King George passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Born in Illinois, he had retired after 34 years as an engineer at NSWC-Dahlgren. Frank was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir. He also sang with the Masterworks Chorus and the quartet, Happy Day. He had his private pilot's license, served on the Eden Estates Pool Board, coached youth soccer and was active with his sons in Scouting. Survivors include his wife, Debbie Albert, his parents, Forrest and Mary Albert; his children, Curt Albert and his wife, Elizabeth, Chris Albert and Heather Albert and his sister, Mary Elizabeth Albert. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, October 19th at 4:00 pm in Trinity United Methodist Church in King George. The family will receive friends at the church, two hours prior to the service. A service will also be held on Sunday, October 27th at 4:00 pm in Illini Congregational Church in Warrensburg Illinois. Burial will take place following the service in Illini Cemetery, Warrrensburg, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity UMC. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.