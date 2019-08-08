80, of Tappahannock departed this life on Monday, August 5 in a Mechanicsville hospital. He is survived by his wife, Jean Alford of Tappahannock, one daughter, Sandra Alford of Lynchburg and two sons: Sean Pratt of Petersburg and Damon Pratt of Suffolk. The viewing will be held on Thursday, August 8 from 1-6 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1404 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock. The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 9 at 12 noon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2548 Hustle Rd., Hustle. Rev. K. Lionel Richards, Pastor. The interment will be in the church cemetery. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com.