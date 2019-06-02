Namitha "Nami" Alicea, 41 of Colonial Beach, Virginia passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 as the result of an automobile accident in York, Pennsylvania. Born in Mavelikara, India, Nami was an Accounting Manager for Imagine One Technology & Management, LTD., in Lexington Park, Maryland. She is survived by her husband, Alex Alicea; her daughter, Vanessa Alicea; her parents, Jaya and Parameswaran Nair and her brother, Naveen Navaneeth. A memorial service, to celebrate her life, will be held at Oak Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a Scholarship Fund for Vanessa Alicea using the following link: https://www.virginia529.com/give-a-gift/ . Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.