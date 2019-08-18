Clementina Alizio, 92, of Lake of the Woods, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. She was a devoted and beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Clementina is survived by her daughters, Catherine Hobgood, and her husband Ricky, of Georgia; and Ann Alizio and her husband Brian Nestor of Locust Grove; and two grandchildren, Daniel Hobgood and Rachel Hobgood, both of Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony W. Alizio and a son, Anthony J. Alizio. Clementina will be laid to rest with her husband and son at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Clementina's name may be made to the Fredericksburg Food Bank 3631 Lee Hill Dr, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Condolences may be shared with her family online at foundandsons.com.