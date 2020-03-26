David Paul Allard, 58 of Stafford County passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. David loved gardening and fishing. He had a huge garden that he was especially proud of, providing fresh vegetables to his family. David was very generous, kind, and an amazing cook, with his specialty being chicken pot pie. He loved being surrounded by his family and his three sons were the center of his world. He loved to laugh and had so many funny family stories to tell. Survivors include his father, David J. Allard; mother Elaine T. Allard; three sons Kevin E. Allard, Royd J. Allard, and David S. Allard; granddaughters Malerie and Vivian; siblings Edward F. Allard, Denise M. Blackwelder, Kevin E. Allard and Kathleen Roscoe. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, a service will be held at a later date. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.