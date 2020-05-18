Broaddus E. Allen, 84, a lifetime resident of Westmoreland County, passed away on May 15, 2020. Mrs. Allen was a member of Ephesus Christian Church and had retired from The Bank of Westmoreland. She found joy in her family, friends, and sports. Mrs. Allen is survived by a son Charles M. Allen (Kathleen); a daughter, Diane A. Schwarting (Alan); four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Ephesus Christian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a memorial contribution in her memory to The American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Court Place, Glen Allen, VA 23060, or to The Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
