Carolyn A. Allen, 85, a long-time resident of Stafford, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Carolyn was born in Wilkinsburg, Pa. She attended Penn State University. Carolyn was a woman of great faith and was proud of her Swedish heritage. She was an active member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. Carolyn enjoyed teaching Sunday school, leading a ladies prayer group, gardening, and reading. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her children, Frank Allen (Beth), Kathy Davis (Tommy), and Margie Markham (Butch); grandchildren Daniel Davis (Katy), Matthew Davis (Candice), and Cristi Markham; great-grandchild Brett Davis; sister-in-law Nancy Johnson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Allen; her parents, Frank and Reba Johnson; and brother Carl Johnson. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 14 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15 at Cornerstone Baptist Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, 56 McWhirt Loop, Fredericksburg, VA 22406 and Samaritan's Purse, 801 Bamboo Rd. Boone, N.C. 28607. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.