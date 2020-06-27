Jill Alicia Allen of Fredericksburg, Va passed away unexpectedly on June 22, 2020 in Fredericksburg Va. She was born in North Chicago, Illinois on December 11, 1965 and was the daughter of Jimmy D. McCord of King George, Va and Janet J Tortora of Fredericksburg, Va. and was predeceased by her husband Lawrence Allen. She was a loving and devoted mother to her two surviving children Lawrence Allen Jr. and Savannah R. Allen. She also has a surviving sister Beth M. McCord of Leesburg, Va. and we will all miss her beautiful smile. Covenant Funeral Home in Fredericksburg is assisting the family.
