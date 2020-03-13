Gordon Alling shook free of his earthly bonds after 67 years on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He left behind his love for his family and friends, cultivated throughout his lifetime. Gordon was born in Albany New York; however, early in his life his parents (wisely) moved to Virginia, where he stayed most of his life. He graduated from Virginia Tech and UVA with degrees in aerospace and mechanical engineering. An adventurer (or risk taker, depending on your vantage point), he preferred to take the road less traveled and started his own business consulting on engineering projects. His head was always up in the clouds, and he knew how to get there. He loved to fly and is survived by a partially-built kit airplane. A toolie at heart, he could fix almost anything... and did. He was known for having that hard-to-find part, and Laura, a neighbor, could attest to his willingness to come right over and fix whatever was broken. His modifications were solidly built and will last to the end of time. He also loved music, playing guitar at church on and off for about 50 years. He had a special love for the 5:00 choir at St. Mary Catholic Church, stepping up to direct the choir during his final years. He stayed close to his family. A man of few words, his weekly phone calls to his two sisters and mother may have been short but they were full of love. His love extended to his adopted family in Fredericksburg, friends who he keeps in his heart even now. His wife Lori and daughter Mary miss him; words cannot describe their loss. However, he strived to follow the Lord and loved the Church. Jesus truly was his all-in-all! The family will host a viewing from 3 to 5 pm, beginning with a Rosary at 3 pm on Sunday, March 15, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Monday March 16 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Avenue, Fredericksburg. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary's Shelter, 1601 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.