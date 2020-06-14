Carly Marie Allphin, 18, of Rexburg, Idaho, formerly of Stafford County, died June 10, 2020, after a 4 1/2 year battle with a rare form of bone cancer. Carly is survived by: Her parents, Andrew and Krista Allphin. Her younger siblings, Parker, Clark, Addison, Easton, and Ava. The Memorial Service celebrating Carly's life, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Henry's Fork Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (1508 West 3000 North), with a graveside dedication immediately following at the Rexburg, Idaho Cemetery. There will be an open house/viewing at Flamm Funeral Home (61 North 1st East, Rexburg, ID) on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 5-7 pm. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com.
