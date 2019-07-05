Peggy Ann Alsop, born to the late Albert Mack Alsop and Dorothy Alsop Sulder on September 9, 1947, in Spotsylvania, Va., departed this life June 30, 2019, at Sentara OBICI Memorial Hospital. Peggy leaves to mourn her devoted son Errick Alsop, a loving daughter Erica Alsop Clarke (Anthony), two beautiful grandchildren Diamante and Zia Clarke, aunt Landonia Taylor, uncle Lewis Alsop (Josephine), faithful sister-in- law Renna Alsop, a devoted and loving cousin Josephine Ellis, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A viewing will be held July 9, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, Va. A funeral Service will be held at Sylvannah Baptist Church, 8400 Courthouse Rd., Spotsylvania, Va. on July 10, at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Dennis Woodard, with viewing from 12 to 1 p.m.