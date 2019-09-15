Algo Louise (Jenny) Alsop Stanard Algo Louise Stanard was born in Steelton, Pa on April 19, 1930 to Dansy and Sam Alsop. She was the granddaughter of the late Joseph and Matte Woodward. Algo was a active member at First Baptist Church of Greater Cleveland Ohio for many years where she served on the Deacons Board and the Intercessory Prayer Ministry. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and reading. Algo was a devoted wife of the late Warren K. Sr., a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother and a dear sister of Carl(Bunny) Woodward. Services were held on August 31, 2019. Her memory will be cherished by all who loved her.