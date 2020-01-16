Manuel Angel "Manny" Alzamora, 80, of Stafford County, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Manassas Health and Rehabilitation Center. Manny lived his life serving customers at multiple service stations and auto repair business in the surrounding area over the past 55 years. He never met a person he didn't like. Manny loved to talk and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He owned Manny's BP on Route 1 in Stafford in the 1980's. Manny was employed with Little Tire Company when he had a stroke in 2010. Manny is survived by his son, Terry Alzamora (Gloria); step-children David Crismond (Pam) and Debbie Rivenbark (Joe); grandson Joshua Alzamora; step-grandchildren Brittany and Travis Writt, Sonya Thompson, Dawn Crismond, Cody Rivenbark; his beloved ex-wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Flack Alzamora; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Alzamora and Isabel DeLeGuardia Alzamora Moster; sisters Giovanna McKinney and Gloriela Bolton; brother Frank L. Moser; and step-daughter Laura "Kay" Crismond. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 17 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 18 in the funeral home Chapel. Interment will follow in Stafford Memorial Park. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.