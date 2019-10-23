Helen Ambrose, 91, of Stafford County, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her home. Helen was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her children, George Ambrose, Jr., Barbara Shrewsbury (Jerry), Mary Beth (Horace), and Rose Cowart (Gary); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings William Washington and Mamie Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Ambrose, Sr.; brother Raymond Washington; and sister Ethel Ambrose. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 25 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 26 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hollywood Church of The Brethren, 225 Ferry Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.