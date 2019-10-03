Carl Walter Anderson, 61, of Fredericksburg passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Woodmont Center due to various complications over the years beginning with a stroke in 2007. Survivors include his mother, Nancy Russler of Fredericksburg; sister Susan Anderson of Alexandria; and brother Donald Anderson of Stafford. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19 at Trinity Episcopal Church, Fredericksburg. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Carl's life. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.