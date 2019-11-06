Maj. (Ret) Donald "Don" Ray Anderson Sr. of Concord, NC went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 2, 2019. The family will receive visitors at Wil-Mar Park Baptist Church in Concord on Friday, November 8 from 12 until 2pm with a funeral service to follow at 2pm. Pastors Jim Pittman and Todd Pyle will officiate. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. Don was born in Nashville, TN in 1949. He grew up in Harford county MD, where he spent his youth working on his uncle's farm, and excelled at basketball, soccer, and chorus. After leaving North Harford High School in 1967, he enlisted in the US Army and served in Vietnam, earning a Purple Heart. When he returned from the war, he met and married the love of his life, Gwen, and later attended North Carolina State University, where he received his commission through their ROTC program. He retired from the US Army Medical Service Corps in 1993. He will forever be known as a devoted husband, loving father, and an unwavering Wolfpack fan. As the first college graduate in his family, his proudest achievement was seeing all four of his children earn graduate degrees. He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Helen Irene Boggs and E. Donovan Anderson, his beloved big sister, Barbara, his big brother David, and his best friend and brother Ricky. He is survived by the woman he knew he'd marry from the moment they met, his wife of 50 years and 1 day, Gwendolyn Rose Anderson; their four children, Natasha Homan (Mike), of Concord, Deidre Anderson (Kenny) of Concord, Donald Anderson Jr, of Burlington, NC, Matthew Anderson (Heather), of Zebulon, NC, and five grandchildren; Michael Homan Jr, Alexandra Homan, Andrew Homan, Lorelai Anderson, and Autumn Anderson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the Military Officers Association of America, PO Box 1555, Merrifield VA 22116-9942. Condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com. Wilkinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for the Anderson family.