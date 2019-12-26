Nicholas Carlton Anderson, 58, of Fredericksburg passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Nick graduated from James Monroe High School and Old Dominion University. Survivors are his mother, Carol C. Anderson; sisters Kathryn A. Loving and Janet L. Anderson (Cheryl Lamb); nephew Donald L. Loving II; and great nephews, Caiden and Richard. Services will be private. Online condolences may be made at Mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
