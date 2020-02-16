Thelma L. Anderson, 67, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at her home. Thelma was retired from the Wal-Mart Corporation after 25 years of service as a cashier. Survivors include her children, Lawrence Anderson (Kathy) of Appalachia and Adam Anderson (Mandy) of Fredericksburg; siblings Donna Stephens (Robert) of Oakland, TN, and Mary Ritter (James) of Memphis, TN; nieces Robin Covington of Cordova, TN, Leanna Ritter of Memphis, TN, and Lacy Kemker of Baton Rouge, LA; and nephews Danny Stephens of Oakland, TN, Floyd Sandusky of Bartlett, TN, and Richard Sandusky of Memphis, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Frances Lanning; and siblings Robert Lee Lanning and Marjorie Sandusky. A private family service will be held in Memphis, TN at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Micah Ecumenical Ministries, 1013 Princess Anne St. Fredericksburg, VA 22401 or at www.micahfredericksburg.org. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.