Lelia J. Anthony, 90, of Spotsylvania passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at her residence in Fredericksburg. Mrs. Anthony was a devoted wife and mother. Survivors include her children, William G. Anthony, Jr. (Susan), Pamela A. Herin (James), Michael W. Anthony (Teressa); four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren. A private family gathering will be held before her burial at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

