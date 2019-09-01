Susan M. Antos (nee Mostyn) passed away while surrounded by loved ones on Monday August 19th at her home in Washington, DC. after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Susan was born to James and Lorraine Marshall Mostyn on February 9th 1948 in Oak Park, IL. Susan graduated from Bishop Shanahan HS in West Chester, PA in 1966. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Immaculata University 1970. In 1997 she earned her Masters of Library Science (MLS) from Catholic University of America. Susan's professional life began with teaching elementary school in Kennett Square, PA and then in Charlottesville, VA. Her next career direction was in the Banking industry employed by First American Bank in Virginia. Later, equipped with her MLS, Susan began working with ASTD and the LAC group also in Virginia. Susan is survived by her five siblings, Marilyn Harshbarger (Arthur), Carolyn Mostyn (Michael Moore), James M. Mostyn III (Patricia), Jeffery M. Mostyn (Margaret), Molly Donnelly (Kevin), 17 nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews and many godchildren. Susan was predeceased in 2010 by her husband of 23 years, Michael Antos, the love of her life. Michael and Susan lived in Dahlgren, VA and Fredericksburg, VA. They were active members in their communities and had a vibrant social life. They enjoyed spending time with family and friends, entertaining and traveling. Their dachshunds were a constant source of companionship and joy. In 2013, Susan began a new chapter after Michael's death, moving to her beloved Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. While on "the Hill" she made many new friends and continued to pursue her career as a research librarian. Susan was a devoted daughter, caring sister, loving wife, generous aunt and loyal friend. Her wide circles of friends were an enduring, cherished source of love and support. A Memorial Service will be held at St. John Neumann in Reston, VA on Friday, September 13 at 11AM. https://saintjn.org Memorial gifts may be made to: Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Research, Woodbury, NJ https://www.lustgarten.org WAMU 88.5 American University Radio, Washington, DC https://wamu.org The Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. https://www.dignitymemorial.com