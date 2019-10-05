Doris Clark Armentrout, 79, of Stafford, passed away on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019. Doris was born Dec.14th, 1939 in Hampton, VA. and raised in Fox Hill, VA. She was a graduate of Smithfield High School and James Madison University. She was formerly an elementary teacher in Stuarts Draft, VA. and Waynesboro, VA. and also taught high school in West Point, VA. Doris was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and a caring and affectionate friend to all. Her main purpose in life was to watch her children grow; her family and friends were the most important things in her life. Anyone who came in contact with her was truly touched by her kind spirit, positive energy, and her infectious laugh. She never failed to keep a smile on her face and all those around her. She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur R. Clark, Sr. and Doris B. Clark; her sister Nancy L. Butcher, her brothers Harold T. Clark, Arthur R. Clark, Jr., and Paul R. Clark. Survivors include her loving husband, Frederick C. Armentrout; her beautiful daughter, Kim A. Wallace (Gary); sons Clarke F. Armentrout (Carey), Kevin L. Armentrout; grandsons Charles W. Armentrout, David F. Armentrout, Michael K. Armentrout and William W. Wallace; granddaughter Carmen M. Wallace; three brothers, Stanley G. Clark, Keith L. Clark and Raleigh A. Clark and her cherished friend, Wanda Truslow. The family of Doris Armentrout wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all the family and friends that have supported, prayed, and helped care for Doris through recent years. The family also wishes to recognize Dr. Robert Vranian, MD of Virginia Cardiovascular Consultants in Fredericksburg, VA. for the excellent care that Doris received. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12th in Grace United Methodist Church in Hartwood, VA. with the Rev. Larry Jent officiating (reception to follow). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Rd., Fredericksburg, VA. 22406. Condolences may be registered at vacremationservice.com.