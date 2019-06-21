Gladys Armstrong, 84, born in, and lifelong resident of Stafford County, went to sleep in Jesus on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Stafford Hospital. Gladys retired from Hughes Nursing Home in 1997, where she worked as a cook. Gladys is survived by her daughter Juanita Hayner (Ed) and son Michael Armstrong (Janet); grandson James Hayner (Jennifer) and granddaughter Jennifer Hayden (Jared); six great-grandchildren; sisters Grace Pearson and Lola Cheek; brothers William Armstrong (Virginia) and James Armstrong (Carol); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband James F. Armstrong; daughter Viola Hogue; and sisters Ruth Pearson, Ellen Graninger, and Katherine Presti. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 23 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Ramoth Baptist Church Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
