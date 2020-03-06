Leola M. Armstrong, 92, of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Leola was a member of Salem Baptist Church. Her greatest love was her family, as well as a great love for her animals. Survivors include her children, Clinton R. Johnson (Marty), Joseph "Casey" Armstrong (Caron), Claudia Johnson; grandchildren Jason D. Davies, Ryan Johnson (Tonya), Stephen C. Davies, Cory Johnson (Angie), Ali Clouser, Kayla Campbell; great-grandchildren Dustin Davies, Kendra Johnson, Nathan Johnson, Cullen Johnson, Chase Davies, Blake Johnson, Calla Atkinson, Ethan Clouser, Camryn, Riley, and Dani Campbell; two soon to be great-great-grandchildren; sister Helen M. Ramsey; and several nieces, nephews, and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Armstrong. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg Chapel. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg Chapel. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.