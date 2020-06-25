Delma Armstrong, Sr., 88, of Spotsylvania passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home. Mr. Armstrong was an avid fisherman and collected fishing items. He also loved baseball and before his illness, hunting. He came to the Lord through his love of Gospel music. Survivors include his wife, Virginia Armstrong; children Shelia Acors (Carlton), Sharon Martin and Delma Armstrong, Jr. (Debbie); nine grandchildren and their spouses; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters Linda and Zadia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Lily; five brothers; one sister; his great-grandaughter, Madisen Peyton Acors and his cat, Little Man. The family will receive friends at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 26 at Covenant Funeral Service. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 27 at Mine Road Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Mine Road Baptist Church Cemetery. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

To send flowers to the family of Delma Armstrong, Sr.

Service information

Jun 26
Visitation
Friday, June 26, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Jun 27
Funeral Service
Saturday, June 27, 2020
1:00PM
Mine Road Baptist Church
11111 Post Oak Rd.
Sptosylvania, VA 22551
