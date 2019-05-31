Edward Lee Arnold, Jr., 73, of Ruther Glen went to be with the Lord on Wed. May 29, 2019. Born in Caroline, he was the son of the late Edward "Jim" and Anna Arnold. He retired from the City of Richmond Public Utilities and was a veteran of the U. S. Navy. Survivors include his wife, Ruth Constance "Connie" Arnold; two children, Timothy and Shaun Arnold (Katie); four grandchildren, Pierce, Reid, Delaney and Britton Arnold; and five sisters, Jean Paris, Nancy Berger, Lucy Joyner, Arlene Goodwin and Sandy Taylor. A funeral service will be held 3 PM Sun. June 2, 2019 at Concord Baptist Church, 15625 Concord Road, Ruther Glen, VA. 22546. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Virginia or Concord Baptist Church. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com